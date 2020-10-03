The alleged cause of Actress Chacha Eke’s 7 years crashed marriage surfaces

Just after popular Nollywood actress, Charity “Chacha” Eke announce the end of her marriage on social media, the alleged cause of the crash of her 7 years marriage has surfaced. Reports have it that the cause of the breakup is due to alleged domestic violence.

Earlier reports have it that the mother of three announced the end of her 7 years old marriage.

“I know people will say i am crazy, but i am not. This video is to let the world know i am done. I am done finally and i am leaving with my life. You will hear my story” She said.

Here is the video she shared on Instagram before taking it down later.

According to a new report by @TheCharmingMagazine, the cause of the breakdown is due to alleged domestic violence.

The blog wrote:

“According to reports reaching Charming Magazine, Chacha Eke’s marriage ALLEGEDLY suffered domestic violence.

Our source claims that the actress and mother of three has been rushed to a hospital in Asaba as she’s reportedly having a mental breakdown.”

See the post below: