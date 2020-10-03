TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Why I Ignored Nengi At The Last Saturday Party’ – Ozo Sheds More…

The alleged cause of Actress Chacha Eke’s 7 years crashed…

The moment Laycon met his crush who is a popular OAP (Video)

Independence Day: Tacha exposes too much in new photo

BBNaija: Laycon is not marketable – Man says as he lists 5…

Shocker! New photos raise speculations that Nengi was engaged…

BBNaija: Laycon discloses the only housemate he ever told his…

“He Looks Like Chioma” – Fans React As Davido Finally Reveals The…

Woman narrates encounter with a lesbian in a club toilet

The alleged cause of Actress Chacha Eke’s 7 years crashed marriage surfaces

Nollywood
By Habeeb Bello
chacha-eke-failed-marriage

Just after popular Nollywood actress, Charity “Chacha” Eke announce the end of her marriage on social media, the alleged cause of the crash of her 7 years marriage has surfaced. Reports have it that the cause of the breakup is due to alleged domestic violence.

chacha-eke-failed-marriage

Earlier reports have it that the mother of three announced the end of her 7 years old marriage.

READ ALSO

With her 24-year-old daughter married, Actress Genevieve…

Nollywood actor welcomes child after 10 years

“I know people will say i am crazy, but i am not. This video is to let the world know i am done. I am done finally and i am leaving with my life. You will hear my story” She said.

Here is the video she shared on Instagram before taking it down later.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Chacha Eke Faani announces the end of her marriage to her husband, Austin

A post shared by Charming Magazine (@thecharmingmagazine) on

According to a new report by @TheCharmingMagazine, the cause of the breakdown is due to alleged domestic violence.

The blog wrote:

“According to reports reaching Charming Magazine, Chacha Eke’s marriage ALLEGEDLY suffered domestic violence.
.
Our source claims that the actress and mother of three has been rushed to a hospital in Asaba as she’s reportedly having a mental breakdown.”

See the post below:

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Why I Ignored Nengi At The Last Saturday Party’ – Ozo Sheds More Light

The alleged cause of Actress Chacha Eke’s 7 years crashed marriage…

The moment Laycon met his crush who is a popular OAP (Video)

Independence Day: Tacha exposes too much in new photo

BBNaija: Laycon is not marketable – Man says as he lists 5 housemates who…

Shocker! New photos raise speculations that Nengi was engaged before entering…

BBNaija: Laycon discloses the only housemate he ever told his genotype, washed…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Bandits abduct retired Air Commodore in Kaduna

Buhari as of now, has done more than Jonathan – Malami brags

‘It is not real’-Laycon’s unbelievable Instagram impression in…

Moment fans welcomed Kiddwaya with a Versace Cake,other gifts in his grand home…

The alleged cause of Actress Chacha Eke’s 7 years crashed marriage…

Drama as BBNaija’s Kaisha cries out after a fan gave her a gift and later told…

Kanyamata will not work on me, ladies have tried and failed – Pretty Mike

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More