‘The Bible Has Every Scenario You Can Think Of’ – Actress Jemima Osunde

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian actress, Jemima Osunde, has stated that the Holy Bible has every scenario that one can ever think of or imagine. The young actress made this known via her Twitter page.

According to her, the Bible has everything. In her words:

“Honestly, the Bible has everything. Every single scenario you can think of, there’s something about it in the Bible.”

Shortly after posting the tweet, she received some mocking and sarcastic comments. This made her clarify what she actually meant.

I said ‘scenario’. I’m talking human interactions, dynamics and the outcome of these dynamics and some ignoramuses are asking me to show them quantum physics in the Bible”, she further tweeted.

See her tweets below:

