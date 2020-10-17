The moment a man proposed to his girlfriend at a wedding ceremony (video)

A video of a man proposing at the wedding ceremony of another person has surfaced online.
Twitter account, @_BlackCouples shared the video and tagged it ‘things we love to see’. However, @DatGut_DeMike did not share in their sentiments.
He wrote:
READ ALSO
“This looks so beautiful at somebody else’s wedding, cause I can’t see it at mine.”
This looks so beautiful at somebody else’s wedding, cause I can’t see it at mine. https://t.co/2oTiFKhTIO
— 皇麥克 (@DatGuy_DeMike) October 13, 2020
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES