TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I didn’t sleep on any man’s bed during BBN –Nengi

#EndSARS: Chijioke’s dad swam in river of dead bodies to identify…

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to…

7 Most Insane Nigerian Celebrity Transformation Photos

JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour,…

BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

EndSARS: My wife is protesting, I earn N64,000, bought my uniform…

#ENDSARS: Lady shuts down social media as she bares it all to…

‘I am so grateful and in love with my son’ –…

The moment a man proposed to his girlfriend at a wedding ceremony (video)

Social Media drama
By OluA

A video of a man proposing at the wedding ceremony of another person has surfaced online.

Twitter account, @_BlackCouples shared the video and tagged it ‘things we love to see’. However, @DatGut_DeMike did not share in their sentiments.

He wrote:

READ ALSO

Pastor says he wouldn’t officiate wedding if the man…

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to…

“This looks so beautiful at somebody else’s wedding, cause I can’t see it at mine.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I didn’t sleep on any man’s bed during BBN –Nengi

#EndSARS: Chijioke’s dad swam in river of dead bodies to identify his son ― Lady…

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to leave his wife…

7 Most Insane Nigerian Celebrity Transformation Photos

JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour, March To Dreaded…

BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

EndSARS: My wife is protesting, I earn N64,000, bought my uniform –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

The moment a man proposed to his girlfriend at a wedding ceremony (video)

NOSC confirms Oscars’ approval of Pidgin English as foreign language

EndSARS: “Oga no dey act like say you dey with us” – Falz clears Dino Melaye

Tech is the future – Davido says as he calls for Electronic Voting

I broke relationships by turning down collaborations for ‘Made In Lagos’ –…

#ENDSARS: Lady shuts down social media as she bares it all to protest against…

You left the protest after the DJ refused to play your songs -Fans drag Kizz…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More