TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Stay Away From My Family And Marriage” – Chacha Eke Blasts Her…

Nigerian Father Employs His Son As Security Man In His Company…

Our love is not their mate – Chacha Eke says as she kisses…

I love you mummy- Regina Daniels Warmly Reacts After Mercy…

Protesters give man beating of his life for molesting a woman…

You can’t save who does not want to be saved, enjoy your bipolar…

BBNaija: God Forbid – Venita forbids her cousin Neo from having a…

Nigerians react as Davido denies joining protests against SARS in…

BBNaija: Dorathy reveals the problem she had with Laycon in the…

The moment a man proposed to his girlfriend during EndSARS campaign in Lagos (photo)

Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By OluA

A young man identified as Demola on Twitter during the #EndSARS protest at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos proposed to the love of his life.

The dramatic act lightened up the mood of protesters as some were seen smiling, others taking pictures of them with their phones while his friends cheered.

He took to his Twitter handle to announce the acceptance of his proposal by his girlfriend in a post which has since gone viral with over 6k retweets and over 10k likes at the time of writing this post.

Following this, Twitter users have reacted, while others applauded the move, others dismissed it as a stunt.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Stay Away From My Family And Marriage” – Chacha Eke Blasts Her Brother For…

Nigerian Father Employs His Son As Security Man In His Company (Photos)

Our love is not their mate – Chacha Eke says as she kisses husband in new…

I love you mummy- Regina Daniels Warmly Reacts After Mercy Johnson Sends Her…

Protesters give man beating of his life for molesting a woman during #EndSARS…

You can’t save who does not want to be saved, enjoy your bipolar – Chacha Eke’s…

BBNaija: God Forbid – Venita forbids her cousin Neo from having a relationship…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Man joins EndSARS protest in his wedding suit shortly after tying the knot…

Check out what Cardi B said after accidentally posting topless photo on…

The moment a man proposed to his girlfriend during EndSARS campaign in Lagos…

God will punish you – Toke Makinwa fires at a Twitter user who said she…

See Pastor Sam Adeyemi’s hilarious response after Adekunle Gold offered him a…

Williams Uchemba set to donate relief materials to family of Jimoh Isaiq killed…

“Nobody Talks To Me For The Rest of 2020”- Lady Declares After She Cried During…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More