The moment Desmond Elliot admitted social media was instrumental to his victory in 2015 (Video)

Amidst the ongoing backlash, Desmond Elliot has been receiving for speaking on the negative impact of social media at the Lagos State House of Assembly a throwback video of the actor turned politician admitting that social media was very instrumental to his victory after getting elected in 2015, has surfaced online and has gone viral.

In the video, Desmond Elliot was speaking about how he still manages to keep up with his fans on social media after becoming a legislator.

Watch the video below.

Although the actor turned politician has apologized for his statement,a lot Nigerians including celebrities including his colleagues in the movie industry, have however expressed their disappointment.