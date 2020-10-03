The moment Erica linked the action that led to her disqualification to alcohol and mental stress (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
Erica-pleads

The Big Brother Naija Show may have ended but the memories still continue to linger on and as the ex-Housemates go on media rounds, questions will continue to pop up as to what really happened in the house.

One of the questions that a lot of people want an answer to was what led to Erica’s action which led to her disqualification.

Erica has however revealed the two major things that led to her sudden outburst on that Saturday night.

In a recent interview, she said when she watched the video of what she did that Saturday night, she was shocked and think the outburst was due to alcohol.

You would recall that Erica was visibly drunk that day.

Watch video:

