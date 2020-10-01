The moment Laycon met his crush who is a popular OAP (Video)

BBNaija season five winner, Laycon, has met his crush, a popular OAP, Oluwakemi Itari Owatemi, after winning millions of naira from the reality TV show.

Posting the video of the meeting on their Instagram account, Cool FM said that the reaction of the BBNaija star was priceless.

Also spotted in the short clip are Dorathy and Vee, fellow finalists of the show. Before Laycon hugged Olwakemi, Dorathy said that he has been harping about coming to the radio station.

The OAP said that it would be nice to have him at the station again as a voice in the background screamed, asking why both of them are being formal with their introductory conversation.

Laycon was all smiles as he held both palms of the radio star.

Watch the clip below: