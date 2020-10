The moment thugs removed cap from Fayose’s head during rally (video)

A video making rounds online has shown moment some unidentified thugs removed the cap of former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) final rally for its Ondo governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

The thugs in the video also threatened to deal with Fayose if he continues talking at the mega rally. He was later escorted to his seat by security operatives.