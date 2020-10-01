The next generation will take it to the next level — Wizkid says himself, Davido and Burna Boy have only scratched the surface (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian songster, Ayo Wizkid” Balogun has revealed that the level of success that he and some of his colleagues has achieved is just a scratch compared to what the younger generation of musicians will pull.

He specifically mentioned Burna Boy and Davido in the interview with Arise News.

Watch video below;

Wizkid is expected to release his Made In Lagos album on the 15th of this month after keeping fans waiting for months.

His song Smile continues to gain popularity especially following the release of the video a few weeks ago.

The cheerful video featured appearances from Wizkid’s three sons; Bolu, Ayo and Zion who the music video is dedicated to.

