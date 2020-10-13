The silence from the Churches regarding #EndSARS is so loud – Daddy Freeze

Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze in a recent statement via his social media handle has called out Churches and their leaders who are yet to lend their voices in the ongoing #EndSARS campaign against police brutality in Nigeria.

Taking to his Twitter page, Freeze acknowledge those who have spoken out and pleaded with the rest to publicly come out and stand for the people like late American Christian minister and activist, Martin Luther King Jr, did for his own people.

He wrote;