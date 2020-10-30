The strength of the youth made many countries developed – Tonto Dikeh

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


NewsNollywood
By OluA
Tonto Dikeh reportedly buys a new mansion in Aso Drive, Abuja ahead of her 35th birthday (Video)

Nollywood actress, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh, in a recent post via her Twitter page on Wednesday revealed how many countries became developed over time.

The mother of one stressed that many countries became development with the strength and potentials of their youths.

Tonto Dikeh shared  a portrait photo of herself and captioned it thus:

“MANY COUNTRIES BECAME DEVELOPED WITH THE STRENGTHS & POTENTIALS OF THEIR YOUTH.”

See her Twitter post below:

Tonto Dikeh is a popular Nollywood actress who have acted in quite a number of movies over the years and have continue to remain relevant in the industry.

