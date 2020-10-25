The youths are the problem of the youths – Charles Anwurum (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

Veteran Nollywood actor, Charles Anwurum in a video that has gone viral online has stated that the End SARS protest has made him realize that the problems of the youths is the youths.

The actor went on to condemn the looting going on across the country, as he said that while other youths were protesting for the betterment of the nation, others were stealing across the country. The actor added that some of the youths were also busy destroying and attacking fellow Nigerians while others were in the frontline of the protest seeking justice against police brutality.

Watch video below;

