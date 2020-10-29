‘This Is heart-wrenching,’ Kogi Commissioner weeps as he inspects damaged, vandalised medical equipment (Video)

Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Saka Audu was moved to tears on Wednesday as he inspected the vandalized Kogi State Medical Store complex located in Lokoja, the state capital.

Audu, while addressing journalists in an emotion-laden voice said equipment worth billions of naira were destroyed by the vandals, ChannelsTV reports.

According to him, the Kogi State Health sector as lost its medical equipment which includes Magnetic Resonance Imaging Machines (MRI), Computer Tomography Machines, Digital Mammography, Digital Radiography, Test Kits, Drugs, Pharmaceuticals Consumables, Refrigerators for vaccines, Solar Power unit, laboratory equipment’s, among others.

We lost the entire contents of Kogi State medical store.

“Equipment worth billions of naira were stolen. Those that couldn’t be stolen, like the walk-in refrigerator for immunization, where our vaccines are stored, components of our MRI and CT scan were vandalized beyond repair. Others were moved from the store and broke into pieces in nearby bushes.

“It is indeed a very unfortunate development that the state will find it difficult to recover from as we don’t have the capacity to provide what have carted away or vandalized in a short time,” Audu said.

Watch video below;