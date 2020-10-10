This is not the time to post beautiful pictures – BBNaija star Tacha, tells colleagues as Nigerians continue #EndSARS campaign (video)

BBNaija star, Tacha, has asked her colleagues not to post beautiful pictures and videos of themselves as this should be the time solely for championing the #EndSARS campaign.

Tacha who participated in #EndSARS protest in Lagos on Thursday, October 8, said this in a video shared on her Instatories.

Online or offline, join in. Be productive. Don’t be posting nice pictures. This is not the time for your nice pictures” she said

Watch the video below.