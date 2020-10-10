TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Bleaching Cream Helped Her Career”- Fans React As Erica’s…

Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia celebrates stepmom on her…

Check out video as Regina Daniels celebrates birthday in style…

#EndSARS: Protesters hail Erica as she shares food (Video)

Ikorodu Bois feature on Steve Harvey’s TV show as guests

Reactions as Chacha Eke shares loved up photos with husband…

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why…

Checkout how Ned Nwoko celebrated Regina Daniels on her birthday

See your mates – Wizkid takes a swipe at Lauretta Onochie…

This is not the time to post beautiful pictures – BBNaija star Tacha, tells colleagues as Nigerians continue #EndSARS campaign (video)

Entertainment
By OluA
I attend RCCG but haven't gone to church in years - Tacha

BBNaija star, Tacha, has asked her colleagues not to post beautiful pictures and videos of themselves as this should be the time solely for championing the #EndSARS campaign.

Tacha who participated in #EndSARS protest in Lagos on Thursday, October 8, said this in a video shared on her Instatories.

Online or offline, join in. Be productive. Don’t be posting nice pictures. This is not the time for your nice pictures” she said

READ ALSO

We won, don’t let anyone tell you, you don’t…

Bobrisky shows off his uncompleted mansion in new video

Watch the video below.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Bleaching Cream Helped Her Career”- Fans React As Erica’s Former Picture…

Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia celebrates stepmom on her birthday

Check out video as Regina Daniels celebrates birthday in style (Video)

#EndSARS: Protesters hail Erica as she shares food (Video)

Ikorodu Bois feature on Steve Harvey’s TV show as guests

Reactions as Chacha Eke shares loved up photos with husband asfter marriage…

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why the church is…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Drama as man catches ‘business partner’ at protest ground, after he ran away…

We won, don’t let anyone tell you, you don’t have a voice –…

Bobrisky shows off his uncompleted mansion in new video

Ex DMW rapper, Lil Frosh finally speaks as he apologises after beating…

BREAKING: Presidency dissolves Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) with immediate…

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why the church is…

Buhari loses over 100K followers as Nigerians take #EndSARs protest to another…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More