Tiwa Savage and Son, Jamil Balogun bag endorsement deal (video)

By OluA

Former Mavin Records singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage bagged an endorsement deal with Twisco Nigeria alongside her son, Jamil Balogun.

The mother of one who recently got two nominations in the UK Music Video Awards could not contain the joy of the news shared a video of herself and son.

While making the announcement via her official Instagram handle, Tiwa Savage wrote;

“Meet you new @twisco.ng brand ambassadors Cc @officialjamilbalogun. Trust me I am very picky when it comes to having Jamil and I represent a brand.

“Twisco is such a delicious chocolate drink with so many nutrients for kids and adults”

