Toke Makinwa reacts after some Nigerians alleged she was paid by the govt to claim she had COVID19

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA
toke-makinwa

Earlier today media personnel, Toke Makinwa took to her Instagram page to reveal she tested positive for COVID-19 and also shared her experience.

Shortly after her revelation, some Nigerians took to her comment section to claim that she was paid by the Federal government to claim she had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Reacting via her Twitter handle, she wrote

”And to the people saying the government must have paid me to say I got Covid, I know the government has fucked you over so bad you have trust issues, I feel bad for you too but pls let me heal in peace.

For those who doubt that Covid is real, I hope you get a personal encounter, may you catch Covid-19 and also survive it so going forward if you can’t practice something called “Empathy”, you’ll atleast keep quiet. Experience is best. All in all, love and light xx”

