Toke Makinwa reacts after some Nigerians alleged she was paid by the govt to claim she had COVID19

Earlier today media personnel, Toke Makinwa took to her Instagram page to reveal she tested positive for COVID-19 and also shared her experience.

Shortly after her revelation, some Nigerians took to her comment section to claim that she was paid by the Federal government to claim she had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Reacting via her Twitter handle, she wrote