Tope Alabi showers encomium on Bishop David Oyedepo after he did this to her

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi took to her official Instagram to shower encomium of the General overseer of Living Faith Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo.

According to the song writer, although she invited him to her birthday party but she was shocked with his presence at the venue.

Tope Alabi revealed that the Bishop did not only attend her birthday party, he also spent quality time at the event, despite his very busy schedule.

Sharing a video of where she and her family knelt down for Oyedepo to pray for them, the 50 year old wrote;

“Daddy,

You gave me your word that you would come to my birthday and I thought I was dreaming. Despite your busy schedule sir, you chose to step into my house; you chose to spend hours with us; you chose to take pictures with many of us and I couldn’t believe when I saw you in my home.

I feel so overwhelmed even now and I know I will keep feeling as such for many years to come. I do not take your presence for granted and I know new testimonies have begun in my home. Your presence is a fulfillment of prophecy that this year is indeed our year of BREAKING LIMITS. I broke more than a billion limits by sitting side by side with you my Daddy in our home on my 50th birthday.

I appreciate you my father, my Prophet and my Teacher. Your presence yesterday will forever mean so much to me and my family. I can’t stop saying AMEN to these prayers. Thank you Daddy.

#topealabiat50 #goldenjubillee #topealabi #hisfaithfulness”

