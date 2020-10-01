TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Toyin Lawani goes half-unclad to celebrate Nigeria independence

News
By Habeeb Bello
Toyin-lawani-Nigeria@60

Nigerian businesswoman, Toyin Lawani has shared some racy photos of herself in the bid to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day in style.

The mother of two took to her social media to share the photos of herself covering her modesty with a giant green flower.

The fashion entrepreneur wrote in her caption: ‘Happy Independence Day to Nigeria that’s nothing to write home About, But we will continue to strive and break boundaries internationally for our nation, open doors the Government couldn’t open for us for the youths, Not cause it’s our duty, But for the future, our kids Are the future. Hopefully one day our voice will be heard.’

See photos below;

Toyin-lawani-Nigeria@60

Toyin-lawani-Nigeria@60

 

