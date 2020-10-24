Trouble as Lagos chief priest invokes the gods to deal with hoodlums who stole Oba’s staff (Video)

Search for the Oba of Lagos’ stolen staff of office continues as traditionalists seek answers from the gods and reprimand for the perpetrators.

Hoodlums had earlier in the week invaded the Palace of Oba of Lagos, HRH Rilwan Akinolu located at Iga Idugaran, Lagos Island, where they vandalized and carted away several artifacts.

The call for return of the staff by office of the king and Lagos state government has fallen on deaf ears. The last resort of consulting the gods seems to be detrimental to the perpetrators whom many believe curses being placed on them will forever plague them.

A video has made the rounds showing some chiefs donned in white apparels as they ask the gods to deal with the hoodlums involved.

Watch the video below: