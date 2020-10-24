TVC News resumes, releases statement

Recall that TVC News, a local television station in Nigeria got burnt down on Wednesday 21st October, 2020 following attacks from hoodlums with expensive properties reportedly destroyed.

However, earlier on Saturday Morning 24th of October, there were reports that the TV station had come back on air with some Nigerians stating that some programmes were aired.

The TV station management in a recent statement has now confirm their return as they disclosed that their equipment were destroyed during the attack.

TVC also condemned the attack as it hope those responsible will be brought to book.

See the statement below;

TVC communication is the owner of TVC News, Max radio and Adaba radio.