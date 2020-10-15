Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey shows support for #EndSARS protest

The trending #EndSARS protest seems to have gone far and wide as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is the latest well known individual to lend a voice to the protest.
Jack on Wednesday night tweeted his support for the #EndSARS protests and even encouraged his followers to donate to help the movement.
Jack took to his Twitter account to write “#EndSARS” with an emoji of the Nigerian flag.
He also shared articles about the protest calling on the Nigerian government to end SARS and end police brutality in the country.
