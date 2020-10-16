Uche Maduagwu shoots shot at Genevieve Nnaja as he promises to be a loving step father to her daughter
Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has sparked reactions on social media after taking a shot at veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji.
Uche took to his verified Instagram page where he came clean about his interest in Genevieve.
He posted a photo collage of himself and the actress accompanied with an interesting caption.
According to the actor, he is going to be a good stepfather to Nnaji’s daughter and the movie star’s womb has been customised to carry his unborn children.
I am destined to be a #loving stepfather to @genevievennaji daughter, and #genevievennaji womb has been customized by Amadioha to carry all my unborn kids. 😍I am the biggest #actor in #nollywood, and genevieve womb has been selected out of all the wombs in #ImoState or why do you think i rejected all the liposuction bayelsa girls trying to seduce me with crocodile tears, do they think i am ozo?🤣#endsars #endswat #sarsmustend
