TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Weeks After Laycon Won N85m, See New Picture Of His Mum Looking…

Man expresses worry after his wife who caught him cheating acts…

CNN journalist Richard Quest marries longtime male partner

Soro Soke and other slangs that are trending during #EndSARS…

Former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba threatens to sue…

‘I am so grateful and in love with my son’ –…

End SARS: Actress Omotola, family, join protest

John Cena reportedly weds Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida

The moment a lady was dragged out of commercial flight after…

Uche Maduagwu shoots shot at Genevieve Nnaja as he promises to be a loving step father to her daughter

NollywoodLove and Relationship
By OluA

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has sparked reactions on social media after taking a shot at veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji.

Uche took to his verified Instagram page where he came clean about his interest in Genevieve.

He posted a photo collage of himself and the actress accompanied with an interesting caption.

READ ALSO

With her 24-year-old daughter married, Actress Genevieve…

Uche Maduagwu reveals what some actresses do to survive in…

According to the actor, he is going to be a good stepfather to Nnaji’s daughter and the movie star’s womb has been customised to carry his unborn children.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Weeks After Laycon Won N85m, See New Picture Of His Mum Looking So Different

Man expresses worry after his wife who caught him cheating acts very friendly…

CNN journalist Richard Quest marries longtime male partner

Soro Soke and other slangs that are trending during #EndSARS protest

Former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba threatens to sue Twitter CEO Jack…

‘I am so grateful and in love with my son’ – Rapper, Nicki…

End SARS: Actress Omotola, family, join protest

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Pastor arrested for stealing neighbours’ cows to pay bride price

Uche Maduagwu shoots shot at Genevieve Nnaja as he promises to be a loving step…

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to leave his wife…

BBNaija: Watch Ozo as he makes his debut on Super Sports Channel (Video)

EndSARS protesters rain curses on me via text messages, phone calls –…

EndSARS: My wife is protesting, I earn N64,000, bought my uniform –…

EndSARS: “We’re loosing focus, if we turn these protests to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More