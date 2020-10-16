Uche Maduagwu shoots shot at Genevieve Nnaja as he promises to be a loving step father to her daughter

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has sparked reactions on social media after taking a shot at veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji.

Uche took to his verified Instagram page where he came clean about his interest in Genevieve.

He posted a photo collage of himself and the actress accompanied with an interesting caption.

According to the actor, he is going to be a good stepfather to Nnaji’s daughter and the movie star’s womb has been customised to carry his unborn children.