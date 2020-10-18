US 2020 Election: Kourtney Kardashian endorses Kanye West for President

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By OluA

Ahead of the US presidential election set to take place next month, Kim Kardashian’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian has endorsed, Kanye West, who is also running for the higher post in the country.

While Kim is yet to endorse her husband, Kourtney seems to have given him her support and is catching major heat for it, according to TMZ.Kourtney posted a photo sporting a “Vote for Kanye” hat Thursday seemingly encouraging her more than 100 million social media followers to get behind a candidate who will only appear on the ballot in 12 states.

She also included a link to his merch website where fans can purchase that hat for $40.

The move pissed a lot of people off who felt Kourtney’s using her platform to distract from the 2 candidates who actually have a shot, Joe Biden and President Trump. Not to mention the shameless promo for his gear.

One user wrote, “How sad 2 c that U support Kanye. A vote 4 him is a vote 4 Trump. I thought U may b the only Kar-Jenner that had some intelligence. I was wrong! U must b enjoying the enormous tax breaks & stimulus checks. U r a multimillionaire w/out a conscience! How sad 4 your children,& your soul!”

Kourtney is the first person from the Kardashian/Jenner family to publicly support Kanye’s run for President.

Earlier Thursday, Kim posted a photo on IG thanking her fans for getting her to the 190M follower mark and encouraging them to vote but she did not endorse a specific candidate.

