Vee reveals she didn’t plan to get into a relationship on BBNaija, hints on collaboration with Laycon, Trickytee

BBNaija lockdown housemate, Vee in a recent interview recounted some of her experience in the BBNaija house.

Vee spoke on her relationship with Neo as she disclosed she never planned to be in any relationship in the house.

She said, “I never knew I would ever be in a relationship in the house. Conspiracy, yes. I saw that coming because of the kind of person I am. But a relationship, no. I was fresh out of a relationship and the damage had been done, so I wanted to stay away from me. But the fact that I gave Neo a chance says that he clearly means something to me.

What made Neo special?

Everything. He has a lot to give. He’s not your average Nigerian man, he’s caring, he believes in acts of service, he doesn’t mind doing anything for me and that is something I have always appreciated in him.

Do you have plans to go all the way with him?

We’ll see where it goes. I want to make sure that he is ready because I feel like he’s still stuck up on past relationships or what other women have done to him. I want to know that he is ready and we can take it from there.

Vee also hinted on a collaboration with Tricky Tee and Laycon.

She said, “Yes, so Laycon and I have set up a few sessions, but I’ve not had a chance to speak to Trikkytee yet, I feel like with the kind of vibe I have with both of them it would just be really easy to flow with them. ”

