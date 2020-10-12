TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Stay Away From My Family And Marriage” – Chacha Eke Blasts Her…

Drama as lady storms wedding with her children, claims she is…

#SARSOUT: Emotional Moment Davido Knelt Down For The Police,…

Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia celebrates stepmom on her…

Check out video as Regina Daniels celebrates birthday in style…

Davido to meet IGP Adamu today

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why…

Checkout how Ned Nwoko celebrated Regina Daniels on her birthday

Ex DMW rapper, Lil Frosh finally speaks as he apologises after…

Veteran Actor, Adebayo Salami ‘Oga Bello’ condemns attacks on #EndSARS protesters

Entertainment
By OluA

Veteran Nollywood actor, Adebayo Salami has condemned the attack on protesters by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

The protesters who are campaigning with the mantra EndSARS have been tear-gassed and arrested by security operatives since their demonstration started last week.

Condemning the attacks against them, Adebayo Salami took to social media, saying:

READ ALSO

Happy birthday to a living legend – Bukky Wright…

You Won’t Believe The Number Of Children Adebayo…

“Peaceful protest is a vital characteristics of our democracy. We must uphold such aspect of humanity.

“I strongly condemn the attacks on protesters by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The world is watching; we won’t fold our hands while our democracy is threatened.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Stay Away From My Family And Marriage” – Chacha Eke Blasts Her Brother For…

Drama as lady storms wedding with her children, claims she is already married to…

#SARSOUT: Emotional Moment Davido Knelt Down For The Police, Asking Them To Stop…

Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia celebrates stepmom on her birthday

Check out video as Regina Daniels celebrates birthday in style (Video)

Davido to meet IGP Adamu today

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why the church is…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: God Forbid – Venita forbids her cousin Neo from having a relationship…

Veteran Actor, Adebayo Salami ‘Oga Bello’ condemns attacks on…

Ooni of Ife commends EndSARs protesters, recounts daughter’s encounter

Nigerians react as Davido denies joining protests against SARS in meeting with…

Protesters give man beating of his life for molesting a woman during #EndSARS…

I love you mummy- Regina Daniels Warmly Reacts After Mercy Johnson Sends Her…

“Stay Away From My Family And Marriage” – Chacha Eke Blasts Her Brother For…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More