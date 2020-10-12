Veteran Actor, Adebayo Salami ‘Oga Bello’ condemns attacks on #EndSARS protesters

Veteran Nollywood actor, Adebayo Salami has condemned the attack on protesters by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

The protesters who are campaigning with the mantra EndSARS have been tear-gassed and arrested by security operatives since their demonstration started last week.

Condemning the attacks against them, Adebayo Salami took to social media, saying:

“Peaceful protest is a vital characteristics of our democracy. We must uphold such aspect of humanity.

“I strongly condemn the attacks on protesters by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The world is watching; we won’t fold our hands while our democracy is threatened.”