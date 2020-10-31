Veteran actor, Taiwo Hassan ‘Ogogo’ celebrates birthday in style

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentNollywood
By OluA

Popular Yoruba actor, Taiwo Hassan better known as Ogogo today October 31st celebrated his 61st birthday.

The veteran took to his Instagram handle to share some photos of himself as he appreciated God for adding another year to his age.

Taiwo Hassan wrote, “What favour of Allah can I deny, It has been a successful round the year counting again. To all my fans and well wishers, I wish us all the strenght we need during these trying period. Still because I believe in a positive and better outcome for us all. I still wish and celebrate Today with joy and Happiness. Happy birthday to me Alhaji Al -hassan Taiwo Babatunde. May the goodness and favour from the devine be on us all, Àṣẹ . #explore #explorepage #exploremore.”

 

