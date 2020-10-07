Veteran Actress, Olanrewaju Hassan ‘Iya Awero’ celebrates 70th birthday (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By OluA

Veteran Nollywood actress, Olanrewaju Hassan popularly known as Iya Awero, today, 7 October, 2020 clocked 70 years.

The Nollywood actress celebrated her birthday with friends and family in a grand style.

She shared photos of her 70th birthday party on her Instagram page as she thanked God for witnessing another year as well as her family and friends for the love and support.

She wrote;

Thanks to Almighty Allah for His grace and mercies ..for making me witness my 70th birthday

Iya Awero is a popular face in Yoruba movies as well as TV soap operas.

