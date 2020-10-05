TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Warning strike imminent, SSANU, NASU

News
By Olabisi Jonathan
SSANU and NASU to begin strike after School Resumption

Speculations to begin a 14-day warning strike on Monday has been made known by the  Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU).

The unions announced this in a letter, dated September 28, 2020, and jointly signed by NASU General Secretary Peters Adeyemi and SSANU President Samson Ugwoke and addressed to branch chairmen of both unions.

The letter reads: “Kindly recall earlier information on the above subject matter wherein it was conveyed that the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU would embark on a 14-day industrial action immediately universities resume, following the COVID-19 lockdown.

The two unions said the warning strike could snowball into full-blown action, if their demands are not addressed by the Federal Government.

