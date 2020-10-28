Watch BBNaija’s Laycon rap in ‘Nobody’ remix with DJ Neptune and Joe Boy (Video)

Winner of the BBNaija lockdown season, Laycon is musically talented in all sincerity.

His rap skill was part of the reason many of his fans loved him and are still pushing and promoting him.

See also: Reactions as Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala becomes first female and first African WTO DG

Well, the President of the Icons, as his fans are known as, has done it again and this time Laycon dropped some rap lines in the remix of ‘Nobody’ with DJ Neptune and Joeboy.

See also; Stop dating broke women — Media Personality, Ehiz advises single men

Laycon’s verse in the song once again proves how much talented he is.

Watch video below;

The new remix is expected to do better than the original version which also trended massively.