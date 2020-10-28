Watch BBNaija’s Laycon rap in ‘Nobody’ remix with DJ Neptune and Joe Boy (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


MusicBig Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Winner of the BBNaija lockdown season, Laycon is musically talented in all sincerity.

His rap skill was part of the reason many of his fans loved him and are still pushing and promoting him.

Well, the President of the Icons, as his fans are known as, has done it again and this time Laycon dropped some rap lines in the remix of ‘Nobody’ with DJ Neptune and Joeboy.

Laycon’s verse in the song once again proves how much talented he is.

Watch video below;

 

View this post on Instagram

Laycon’s verse in Nobody feat Joeboy is 🔥

A post shared by GoldMyne (@goldmynetv) on

The new remix is expected to do better than the original version which also trended massively.

