Watch Burna Boy and Chris Martin perform ‘Monster You Made’ at BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 (Video)

EntertainmentMusic
By OluA

Tuesday night at the 15th annual BET Hip Hop Awards saw Nigerian artist Burna Boy performed his song “Monsters You Made,” with Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Burna Boy was backed by a full band while Martin sang his parts remotely. During the performance, Burna Boy sang in front of protest footage while his band wore shirts that read #StopPoliceBrutality. As the song ended, Burna Boy once again called for an end to police brutality and stood with his associates as they held their fists in the air. The performance was followed by a list of innocent Nigerians killed by SARS. 

“Monsters You Made” is a single on Burna Boy’s latest studio album Twice As Tall, which features the likes of Stormzy, Youssou N’Dour, Naughty By Nature, and more.

Watch video below;

