Watch heartbreaking moment Ada Ameh sang as her only child is laid to rest

A heartbreaking video of veteran actress, Ada Ameh singing praises to God at the burial of her only child, Aladi GodsGift Ameh who died weeks ago has surfaced on the internet.

The Info NG recalls that Aladi died in Abuja shortly after a surgery.

In the video which has since gone viral, the heartbroken actress who recently landed Abuja to burial her only child was captured singing at her memorial service today, 31st October 2020.

In the short clip, the devastated mother, Ada Ameh, cried and sang while her child laid bare.

