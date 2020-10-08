TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Leaked Whatsapp chat of Lil Frosh pleading after beating up his…

She is not crazy and her outburst is not over a case of domestic…

Lady calls out man who offered her 150k per day to eat her poo,…

Lil Frosh’s beaten up girlfriend finally reveals the cause…

Baby number 2 on the way? – Chioma sparks pregnancy rumours…

And you are a mother, shame on you – Wizkid blasts…

If not for God Almighty, I would have been a story – Mr Ibu…

I Thought He Will Change – Lil Frosh’s Girlfriend Says, Reveals…

Juliet Ibrahim And VJ Adams dazzle in lovely wedding photoshoot

Watch the moment Chacha Eke revealed her husband never laid a finger on her, says she has bipolar disorder (Video)

Nollywood
By OluA

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke has come out to dismissed claims that her marriage hit the rocks over domestic violence from her husband, Austin Faani.

Recall that the actress had a few days ago disclosed that her 7-year-old marriage has ended. Well, she has revealed that she was diagnosed by psychiatrists of bipolar disorder.

The 27-year-old actress denied rumours that her husband is abusive towards her, insisting that he has never lifted a finger on her.

READ ALSO

The alleged cause of Actress Chacha Eke’s 7 years…

Chacha Eke celebrates daughter’s 5th birthday (Photos)

The Ebonyi State-born actress said:

“Five days ago, I made a video saying that my marriage to Austin Faani is over. That video came with a lot of backlash, with people saying I suffered domestic violence.

That’s not true, Austin has never raised his hands on me. I am here at First Delta American hospital here in Asaba, I have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Leaked Whatsapp chat of Lil Frosh pleading after beating up his girlfriend…

She is not crazy and her outburst is not over a case of domestic violence…

Lady calls out man who offered her 150k per day to eat her poo, shares…

Lil Frosh’s beaten up girlfriend finally reveals the cause of their fight…

Baby number 2 on the way? – Chioma sparks pregnancy rumours in new photo

And you are a mother, shame on you – Wizkid blasts president Buhari’s aide…

If not for God Almighty, I would have been a story – Mr Ibu recounts his…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Mike Bamiloye shares throwback photo of his wife, Gloria as they mark their 32nd…

I see you as a mentor – Roman Goddess apologises to Dino Melaye over hotel…

Policemen tortured, brutalised me over N50 checkpoint bribe – Man reveals

New research shows men with deep voices are ‘more likely to cheat’

Watch the moment Chacha Eke revealed her husband never laid a finger on her,…

Don Jazzy Gifts Loyal Fan N200,000 For Birthday Cake

Beautiful Nigerian lady allegedly killed by bestfriend for having a rich…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More