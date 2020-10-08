Watch the moment Chacha Eke revealed her husband never laid a finger on her, says she has bipolar disorder (Video)

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke has come out to dismissed claims that her marriage hit the rocks over domestic violence from her husband, Austin Faani.

Recall that the actress had a few days ago disclosed that her 7-year-old marriage has ended. Well, she has revealed that she was diagnosed by psychiatrists of bipolar disorder.

The 27-year-old actress denied rumours that her husband is abusive towards her, insisting that he has never lifted a finger on her.

The Ebonyi State-born actress said:

“Five days ago, I made a video saying that my marriage to Austin Faani is over. That video came with a lot of backlash, with people saying I suffered domestic violence.

That’s not true, Austin has never raised his hands on me. I am here at First Delta American hospital here in Asaba, I have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.”