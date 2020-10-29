We are in love with Sam Smith’s makeup routine and beauty secrets

English singer, Sam Smith has shared his amazing makeup and beauty secret.

He shared it with Vogue and Yes, we couldn’t help but share with you as we love it.

From his all time favourite serum to fresh skincare, 4-step makeup routine and the perfect lip gloss.

Hear him;

“Hello, Vogue…I’m going to be walking you through my daily skin-care routine and what I do to attempt to look fresh and beautiful every day,” Sam Smith says. When I was younger I definitely didn’t take care of my skin. From about 14 to 18 [years old], I had full makeup on every day to school…I would do my eyebrows and I’d put on fake eyelashes and contour and everything as a kid.”

Watch Sam Smith below: