‘We are quiet but we are okay’ – John Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen breaks silence on pregnancy loss

Entertainment
By OluA

Chrissy Teigen has made her first public statement since losing her son with singer, John Legend early this month, writing “We are quiet but we are okay,” on Instagram.

Teigen, 34, reposted a letter that Legend, 41, wrote to her to accompany his performance at Wednesday’s Billboard Music Awards, which he dedicated to her. “Love you all so much,” she added in the caption, Pagesix reports.

Legend performed the song “Never Break,” and in his accompanying letter — the text of which he posted to Instagram, he revealed that he “wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test.”

“We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago,” the letter continued, “and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break.”

We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much.

