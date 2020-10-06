We can’t scrap SARS – Nigeria Police tell Naira Marley

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Frank Mba, has said Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) cannot be scrapped.

During an Instagram Live Chat with musician, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, Mba on Tuesday said the Force is currently reforming the operations of SARS nationwide.

Mba encouraged Nigerians to make video recordings of SARS operatives who step out of line, “as long as it is safe to do so”.

Naira Marley earlier cancelled a planned demonstration saying he was in talks with the police.

There has been renewed outrage on social media across the country over the harassment, extortion and extra-judicial killings of innocent Nigerians by SARS operatives.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, subsequently banned SARS operatives from engaging in routine patrols, stop-and-search, mounting of roadblocks and traffic checks with immediate effect.

Mba said, “What we need to do is to reform SARS and make them responsive, responsible and make them work in accordance with laid down procedures. We need them to continue to respond to violent crimes.

“We need them to continue to respond to armed robberies. We need them to continue to respond to kidnappings.”

Naira Marley agreed that SARS should not be scrapped but be reformed.