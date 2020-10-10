“We need face to face dialogue with top officials – Davido reacts to #EndSARS campaign

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA
Davido-

DMW label boss Davido has revealed his intention to meet government officials face to face to dialogue amidst EndSARS outcry in the country.

This comes as Davido joined the EndSARS campaign with his latest tweet.

Nigerian celebrities have continued to lend their voices to the ongoing EndSARS outcry in the country and it does not seem like they are backing down any time soon.

According to the singer there is a need to dialogue with top government officials of the country as soon as possible.

