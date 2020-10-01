TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


"We want to see our king" – Laycon's fans chant as they shutdown cool FM during his media tour (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By San
"We want to see our king" - Laycon's fans chant as they shutdown cool FM during his media tour (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, widely known as Laycon has got his fans hooked on him following an impeccable stint in the BBnaija Lockdown house.

The rapper was swamped by hundreds of his fans who wanted to have a feel of their idol during a stop at Cool FM, Lagos on his media tour. In a video making the rounds on social media, the ICONS, as they call themselves flooded the gates of the radio station just to catch a glimpse of Laycon.

Watch the video below:

A man, identified as Victor Aguguomi, has taken to social media to allege that BBNaija season 5 winner, Laycon, sought the help of a native doctor before going to the house.

According to him, other housemates also fortified themselves before going to the house unknown to an “ignorant Erica.”

For him, the massive love fans show Laycon was also manipulated in the spiritual realm.

The screenshot showed the man was probably replying to someone’s comment whose username has been edited out. Read more: “Laycon has a Native Doctor, what happened to Erica was a spiritual attack” – Man claims

