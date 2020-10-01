“We want to see our king” – Laycon’s fans chant as they shutdown cool FM during his media tour (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, widely known as Laycon has got his fans hooked on him following an impeccable stint in the BBnaija Lockdown house.

The rapper was swamped by hundreds of his fans who wanted to have a feel of their idol during a stop at Cool FM, Lagos on his media tour. In a video making the rounds on social media, the ICONS, as they call themselves flooded the gates of the radio station just to catch a glimpse of Laycon.

Watch the video below:

Dorathy sef shock at the love for Laycon 😱😱😱#LayconMediaTour pic.twitter.com/YpWFpHh8Lo — Segun_thebook (@SSnetwoork) October 1, 2020

