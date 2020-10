We won, don’t let anyone tell you, you don’t have a voice – Wizkid (Video)

Nigerian songster, Wizkid, even though he is outside the country participated in the #EndSARS protest which took place in London today.

A video of Wizkid addressing the protesters surfaced online after the IGP dissolved SARS.

Wizkid could be heard in the video saying,“We won! Nigerian youths, don’t let anyone tell you, you don’t have a voice.”

Watch video below