BBNaija housemate now reality star, Tolanibaj went live on Instagram yesterday October 4, and threw a shade centred on “ambition”.

Tolani was heard saying in the live video that she is “chasing money and not men”. A friend also backed her up in the live video.

Watch below;

This, however, looks like an indirect message to Vee, who she had a face-off with the house over Neo.