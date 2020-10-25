TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Trouble as Lagos chief priest invokes the gods to deal with…

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Clem Ohameze Reportedly Attacked By…

Check out Peruzzi’s response to a fan who begged for space…

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he feels fantastic after second heart…

Lekki tollgate should be renamed Lekki Memorial Way – Alex…

Happy birthday to my baby daddy – Toke Makinwa celebrates…

Wizkid named the new face of Puma sportswear in new campaign…

Kim Kardashian shares unseen photos from epic 40th birthday party

I dare you to be the change we want to see in our country –…

Whether one is happy or unhappy, one would still die – Cossy speaks on why she celebrated her birthday at protest venue

EntertainmentNews
By OluA

Recall that controversial bursty actress, Cossy Orjiakor, was spotted at the End SARS protest venue a few days ago where she joined other Nigerians to call for the end to police brutality, she however also marked her birthday during the protest on the street.

In an encounter with Sunday Scoop, she shared her experience. “I celebrated my birthday on the protest ground at Lekki (Lagos) because the mood of the country was saturated with bitterness and anger. Staying at home and seeing what was going on made me sad too. I just wanted to cheer people up. I know I made lots of guys happy at the protest ground. We had fun at the end of the day.

See also: End SARS: “At a point, the protests got out of control” – Williams Uchemba

READ ALSO

End SARS: “At a point, the protests got out of…

Don’t give up, stay hopeful – Alicia Keys reacts…

“Whether one is happy or unhappy, one would still die. We all want a new Nigeria. At the protests, I did not wear clothes that exposed me per se. I just wanted to celebrate my birthday with the protesters. Afterwards, I and some of my friends were hosted by another close friend,” she said.

The busty actress also stated that the last three years had been quite tough for her. She added, “Three years ago, I lost my dad.

The following year, my mother died and broke my leg. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic disturbed a lot of my plans. I have not even removed the iron (cast) in my leg after the accident. But with all what happened, I realised that most people were fake. The man I thought loved me left me because he couldn’t stand a girl using a walking stick. I just noticed that he was treating me like a second class citizen.  Some people even thought I would not walk again. During my ordeal, I saw the true colours of my friends, so I cut off some of them. I thank God I am fine now.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Trouble as Lagos chief priest invokes the gods to deal with hoodlums who stole…

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Clem Ohameze Reportedly Attacked By Hoodlums In Uyo…

Check out Peruzzi’s response to a fan who begged for space in…

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he feels fantastic after second heart surgery (Photo)

Lekki tollgate should be renamed Lekki Memorial Way – Alex Ekubo

Happy birthday to my baby daddy – Toke Makinwa celebrates Drake at 34

Wizkid named the new face of Puma sportswear in new campaign images

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

End SARS: “At a point, the protests got out of control” – Williams Uchemba

Vee reveals she didn’t plan to get into a relationship on BBNaija, hints on…

Lagos Oriental Hotel does not belong to Tinubu, Tung family cries out

BBNaija Star, Nina Surprises Her Mother With A Car On Her 60th birthday (Photos)

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Clem Ohameze Reportedly Attacked By Hoodlums In Uyo…

Trouble as Lagos chief priest invokes the gods to deal with hoodlums who stole…

I didn’t go nowhere; I’m still Asiwaju of Lagos – Tinubu

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More