Whether one is happy or unhappy, one would still die – Cossy speaks on why she celebrated her birthday at protest venue

Recall that controversial bursty actress, Cossy Orjiakor, was spotted at the End SARS protest venue a few days ago where she joined other Nigerians to call for the end to police brutality, she however also marked her birthday during the protest on the street.

In an encounter with Sunday Scoop, she shared her experience. “I celebrated my birthday on the protest ground at Lekki (Lagos) because the mood of the country was saturated with bitterness and anger. Staying at home and seeing what was going on made me sad too. I just wanted to cheer people up. I know I made lots of guys happy at the protest ground. We had fun at the end of the day.

“Whether one is happy or unhappy, one would still die. We all want a new Nigeria. At the protests, I did not wear clothes that exposed me per se. I just wanted to celebrate my birthday with the protesters. Afterwards, I and some of my friends were hosted by another close friend,” she said.

The busty actress also stated that the last three years had been quite tough for her. She added, “Three years ago, I lost my dad.

The following year, my mother died and broke my leg. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic disturbed a lot of my plans. I have not even removed the iron (cast) in my leg after the accident. But with all what happened, I realised that most people were fake. The man I thought loved me left me because he couldn’t stand a girl using a walking stick. I just noticed that he was treating me like a second class citizen. Some people even thought I would not walk again. During my ordeal, I saw the true colours of my friends, so I cut off some of them. I thank God I am fine now.”