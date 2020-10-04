Why I allowed Laycon to ‘Rock’ me but not Ozo ― Nengi

The curvy Big Brother Naija Lockdown former housemate, Nengi Hampson has revealed the reasons why she allows the BBNaija winner, Laycon to ‘rock’ her and not Ozo, the lover boy. She stated why she is comfortable dancing more intimately with Laycon.

The former beauty queen who was fond of rocking Laycon while dancing pointed out that she doesn’t dance with Ozo to avoid leading him on.

Speaking during one of her media tours yesterday in Lagos, the Bayelsa-born reality star, however, admitted that Laycon “rocked” very well while on the show.

She said, “ I didn’t want to give Ozo the wrong signal, that’s why I never danced with him like the way I did with Laycon. And Laycon rocks me wella.”

Ozo who tirelessly went after the beauty queen never got a chance till the show ended.