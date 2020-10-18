Why I don’t joke with Neo and Vee – BBNaija winner Laycon recounts experience in the house (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

BBNaija Lockdown winner, Laycon, in a recent interview with Olori Supergal spoke on his time in the house and life outside the show.

He also spoke on his friendship with fellow housemates, Neo and Vee.

The young man said that while in the house, he never took Neo or Vee for granted. Explaining further, Laycon said that it was the case because Neo was the one who made him wear his infamous lights jacket.

Recall that on the first day of the show, Laycon trended on social media as people dragged him in all directions for wearing a light jacket which most of them found to be tacky.

Well, explaining why he decided on the outfit, Laycon said that he just wanted to stand out. He however started having second thoughts after hearing someone make a comment about one of the housemates trending on social media for the wrong reasons.

