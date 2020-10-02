Why I refused to talk about the ‘Kiss Attempts’ episode with Erica in the house – Laycon

President of the icons and winner of the season 5 Big Brother Naija reality show, Laycon has finally disclosed why he refused to say anything about the ‘kiss attempts’ that caused a rift between himself and disqualified housemate, Erica.

The viewers’ favourite housemate who cleared the air during an interview at Beat FM said that he was trying to avoid a flare-up that could cause Erica the third strike in the house.