Why is an Usher dragging phone with an adult inside church? Reactions as usher tries to seize a member’s phone (Video)

A video has gone viral online which showed an usher in a church trying to seize the phone of a female member.

The lady was seen pressing her phone when the usher warned her and then tried to seize her phone.

Although the name of the church was not mentioned, another usher was seen telling the usher to calm down as the woman expressed her displeasure.

Usher with wooden wan seize person phone by force for church! Give the average Nigerian the slightest strand of supervision, they mistake it for power, authority and force. One by one, we will mop this floor clean. But first, #EndSARS — Bovi (@officialBovi) October 18, 2020

Why is an Usher dragging phone with an adult inside church? Did you buy the phone for them? This is the problem with some Nigerians, give them small power and they turn god! Let's begin to check ourselves before pointing fingers at SARS. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) October 18, 2020

Make I hold my phone for inside church, then one usher wan Collect am???? It’s either you get the fvck out of my sight or I leave that church You must be mad or mad!!!!! — AUNTY ADA (@Auntyadaa) October 18, 2020