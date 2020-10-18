TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I didn’t sleep on any man’s bed during BBN –Nengi

#EndSARS: Chijioke’s dad swam in river of dead bodies to identify…

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to…

7 Most Insane Nigerian Celebrity Transformation Photos

#ENDSARS: Lady shuts down social media as she bares it all to…

JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour,…

BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

EndSARS: My wife is protesting, I earn N64,000, bought my uniform…

Cossy Orjiakor Joins #EndSARS protest in Lagos (Video)

Why is an Usher dragging phone with an adult inside church? Reactions as usher tries to seize a member’s phone (Video)

Social Media drama
By OluA

A video has gone viral online which showed an usher in a church trying to seize the phone of a female member.

The lady was seen pressing her phone when the usher warned her and then tried to seize her phone.

Although the name of the church was not mentioned, another usher was seen telling the usher to calm down as the woman expressed her displeasure.

READ ALSO

Church members beat the ‘devil’ with sticks (Video)

Nigerian staff tells boss to transfer all her salary to a…

Watch video below;

See reactions below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I didn’t sleep on any man’s bed during BBN –Nengi

#EndSARS: Chijioke’s dad swam in river of dead bodies to identify his son ― Lady…

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to leave his wife…

7 Most Insane Nigerian Celebrity Transformation Photos

#ENDSARS: Lady shuts down social media as she bares it all to protest against…

JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour, March To Dreaded…

BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Why is an Usher dragging phone with an adult inside church? Reactions as usher…

I need to show off it’s mine – Regina Daniels says as she flaunts…

RCCG Mummy GO, Foluke Adeboye sends food and water to #EndSars protesters

Protest will give ladies husband this year more than Shiloh – Actress…

Checkout Floyd Mayweather’s highly expensive car collection (video)

Army launches ‘Crocodile Smile’ as #EndSARS protests spread to more cities

US 2020 Election: Kourtney Kardashian endorses Kanye West for President

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More