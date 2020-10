Why you should stay away from under 23 women – Leo advises single guys

Former BBNaija housemate, Leo has advised men who are looking for a lady to marry. He stressed that they should try and stay away from ladies under the age of 23.

The popular model and brand influencer noted that every heart breaks faced by men of nowadays are mostly from ladies under the age of 23.

He wrote:

“Stay away from U23 women if you want to settle down. Every heart break faced by men have mostly come by U23 women.”