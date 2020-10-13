TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
Williams Uchemba set to donate relief materials to family of Jimoh Isaiq killed in Ogbomosho protests

Nollywood actor and philanthropist, William Uchemba, has announced his intentions to donate relied funds to the family of the young boy, Jimoh Isaiq, who got killed by a stray bullet during #EndSARS protest on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram page, William Uchemba entreated anyone who knows the whereabouts of the bereaved family to help him reach out to them.

In the said video where he made the announcement, William said he is going to give late Jimoh’s parents some money to console them although he knows money can’t raise the dead and his followers praised and showered God’s blessings on him for his gesture.

I also need the contact of the family of the police men that were killed yesterday in Lagos and the families of other victims that was effected during the protest , I heard nothing has been done for them, please if you have their contact help me with it. And if you want to also support in any you can please do. We are all they have.

1016362878
Zenith
(and for the sake of transparency and integrity we will post whatever we got and share it for them accordingly). My heart is broken
because this people could have been my family members and loved ones.

 

