Williams Uchemba set to donate relief materials to family of Jimoh Isaiq killed in Ogbomosho protests

Nollywood actor and philanthropist, William Uchemba, has announced his intentions to donate relied funds to the family of the young boy, Jimoh Isaiq, who got killed by a stray bullet during #EndSARS protest on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram page, William Uchemba entreated anyone who knows the whereabouts of the bereaved family to help him reach out to them.

In the said video where he made the announcement, William said he is going to give late Jimoh’s parents some money to console them although he knows money can’t raise the dead and his followers praised and showered God’s blessings on him for his gesture.