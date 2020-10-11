TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Bleaching Cream Helped Her Career”- Fans React As Erica’s…

Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia celebrates stepmom on her…

Check out video as Regina Daniels celebrates birthday in style…

#EndSARS: Protesters hail Erica as she shares food (Video)

Ikorodu Bois feature on Steve Harvey’s TV show as guests

Reactions as Chacha Eke shares loved up photos with husband…

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why…

Checkout how Ned Nwoko celebrated Regina Daniels on her birthday

See your mates – Wizkid takes a swipe at Lauretta Onochie…

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why the church is silent over #ENDSARS protests (Video)

News
By San

in the spirit of protests and solidarity against police brutality in Nigeria, a lady has taken to social media to share an account of how her cousins was stopped from talking about the ongoing nationwide demonstrations by mostly Nigeria youths.

Nigerians have been raising concerns over the silence or  complicity of the church. In confirmation to that, the lady identified as _taygah on social media shared a video of her family member raising concerns in Winners Chapel Church on Sunday.

My cousin went to church, asked why the #EndSARS and #PoliceBrutalityInNigeria isn’t a topic worthy of discussion and he was stopped. He left the church and cane back home. Video shortly.

READ ALSO

BREAKING: Presidency dissolves Special Anti Robbery Squad…

#EndSARS: Minister of Youth, Sunday Dare urges Naira Marley…

She wrote.

In the video shared shortly after the tweet was made, a teeming young man was cut abruptly and showed the way down the podium.

Watch video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Bleaching Cream Helped Her Career”- Fans React As Erica’s Former Picture…

Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia celebrates stepmom on her birthday

Check out video as Regina Daniels celebrates birthday in style (Video)

#EndSARS: Protesters hail Erica as she shares food (Video)

Ikorodu Bois feature on Steve Harvey’s TV show as guests

Reactions as Chacha Eke shares loved up photos with husband asfter marriage…

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why the church is…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Drama as man catches ‘business partner’ at protest ground, after he ran away…

We won, don’t let anyone tell you, you don’t have a voice –…

Bobrisky shows off his uncompleted mansion in new video

Ex DMW rapper, Lil Frosh finally speaks as he apologises after beating…

BREAKING: Presidency dissolves Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) with immediate…

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why the church is…

Buhari loses over 100K followers as Nigerians take #EndSARs protest to another…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More