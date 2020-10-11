Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why the church is silent over #ENDSARS protests (Video)

in the spirit of protests and solidarity against police brutality in Nigeria, a lady has taken to social media to share an account of how her cousins was stopped from talking about the ongoing nationwide demonstrations by mostly Nigeria youths.

Nigerians have been raising concerns over the silence or complicity of the church. In confirmation to that, the lady identified as _taygah on social media shared a video of her family member raising concerns in Winners Chapel Church on Sunday.

My cousin went to church, asked why the #EndSARS and #PoliceBrutalityInNigeria isn’t a topic worthy of discussion and he was stopped. He left the church and cane back home. Video shortly.

She wrote.

In the video shared shortly after the tweet was made, a teeming young man was cut abruptly and showed the way down the podium.

Watch video below: