With all the DMs I’ve gotten, I wonder why am I still single – BBNaija’s Omashola

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, ‘Pepper Dem’ edition, Omashola Kola Oburoh has expressed his shock over his long standing single status.

The reality TV star and model took to his Instagram page to wonder aloud as he posted a picture of himself all dressed up and sitting on the hood of a bright red car.

Omashola who disclosed that he has received a large number of DMs captioned his thoughts with the words;

“With all the DMs I’ve gotten today, I wonder why am I still single. Why I never marry since”

This could be an invitation for ladies to move closer to the reality star.