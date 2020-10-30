Wizkid snubs Davido, Responds To Other Celebrities Who Congratulated Him On His New Album

Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, otherwise known as Wizkid seems to have intentionally ignored his counterpart, Davido following a shout out from him on his newly released album.

Wizkid finally released the highly anticipated Made In Lagos Album last night and it was met with a lot of encomium and praises as notable names in the industry took to social media to celebrate Wizkid’s new milestone.

Joining the host of others to felicitate with Wizkid, Davido took to Twitter to ring praises on the MIL album but Wizzy somehow skipped his tweets and a check on his page shows him reacting to tweets from Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Tems, and others.

Social media users have however noticed Wizkid’s Wizkid’s ‘intentional error’ and hope that a serious beef is not brewing between the two Nigerian music heavyweights.

How Davido stays supportive after all being aired by Wizkid should be studied in schools. — Bayo (@mr_adebayo5) October 30, 2020