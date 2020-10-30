TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I can have sex 5 times daily – Actress, Ugonma Kalu opens…

BBNaija’s Khloe celebrates 27th birthday with sultry photos

Thanks for giving me a reason to smile – DJ Cuppy hails Man…

Dramatic moment corps member proposes to his girlfriend after…

Wizkid carry us handicap again – Reactions after Wizzy…

Davido expresses disappointment in Desmond Elliot over his leaked…

Hanan Buhari and her husband, Turad’s loved up photos will…

Nigerian celebrities congratulate actress, Ini Edo as she flaunts…

Tope Alabi showers encomium on Bishop David Oyedepo after he did…

Wizkid snubs Davido, Responds To Other Celebrities Who Congratulated Him On His New Album

Entertainment
By San
Wizkid snubs Davido, Responds To Other Celebrities Who Congratulated Him On His New Album

Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, otherwise known as Wizkid seems to have intentionally ignored his counterpart, Davido following a shout out from him on his newly released album.

READ UP HERE: Davido stuns fans after he congratulated Wizkid over the release of his Made In Lagos album

Wizkid finally released the highly anticipated Made In Lagos Album last night and it was met with a lot of encomium and praises as notable names in the industry took to social media to celebrate Wizkid’s new milestone.

READ ALSO

Davido stuns fans after he congratulated Wizkid over the…

Desmond Elliot Allegedly Cheats On His Wife, Impregnates…

Joining the host of others to felicitate with Wizkid, Davido took to Twitter to ring praises on the MIL album but Wizzy somehow skipped his tweets and a check on his page shows him reacting to tweets from Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Tems, and others.

Social media users have however noticed Wizkid’s Wizkid’s ‘intentional error’ and hope that a serious beef is not brewing between the two Nigerian music heavyweights.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I can have sex 5 times daily – Actress, Ugonma Kalu opens up

BBNaija’s Khloe celebrates 27th birthday with sultry photos

Thanks for giving me a reason to smile – DJ Cuppy hails Man Utd (Photo)

Dramatic moment corps member proposes to his girlfriend after feigning serious…

Wizkid carry us handicap again – Reactions after Wizzy tweeted his Made In…

Davido expresses disappointment in Desmond Elliot over his leaked video

Hanan Buhari and her husband, Turad’s loved up photos will make you fall…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

The strength of the youth made many countries developed – Tonto Dikeh

My girlfriend wants us to marry in 2021, but my salary is 45,000 naira – Worried…

Check out the hologram of Kim Kardashian’s late father she got as a…

The moment Desmond Elliot admitted social media was instrumental to his victory…

Desmond Elliot Allegedly Cheats On His Wife, Impregnates Sophie Alakija’s…

#ENDSARS Protest: Residents cut off policeman’s manhood in Ebonyi

”Nigerian Youths Are High On Drugs All The Time, Most Of Them.” – Lagos…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More