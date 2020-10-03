‘Women are worth more than shaking their bumbum In Videos’- Onyeka Onwenu to female artists

Veteran actress cum musician, Onyeka Onwenu has dropped her two cents on the recent trends of female artists who shake their bumbum and do other raunchy stuffs to get attention.

She made this known in an interview with TheNation where she talked about the new generation of female artists who expose their bodies and shake their backsides in music videos to get attention from men.

In her submission, she said; “Be careful of what you live for posterity. If you can’t give your best, don’t step out because what you recorded is always going to be there for long, so you got to give it the very best”.

“Center your artistry around something that will last with meaning, not just shaking bumbum and it’s just the women that are always shaking it, the men don’t shake anything. Women are worth more than shaking their bumbum.

Enough of the bumbum. Though, everyone is free to be creative, but just know that yours will not last while the other person with meaningful lyrics will remain evergreen.” she added.